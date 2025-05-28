© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Pets and Vets 5/28/25: Susan Sikule and Kris Dallas

Published May 28, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

We welcome back Dr. Susan Sikule of the Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Guilderland, New York and Dr. Kris Dallas of Ancient Arts Holistic Veterinary Services in Saratoga Springs. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551.

Dr. Susan Sikule began Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in 1994, filling a niche in the community to care for feline patients in the capital district. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, College of Veterinary Medicine, after completing her undergraduate at the University of Rochester. She has specific interests in internal medicine, soft tissue surgery, and holistic medicine including acupuncture.

Based in Saratoga Springs, NY, Dr. Kristina Dallas is a holistic veterinarian who uses a variety of modalities to optimize your pets' health, no matter their life stages. Dr. Kris works to provide individualized holistic care for small and large animal companions.

Tags
Vox Pop veterinary medicinepets and vetsDr. Susan SikuleDr. Kris Dallas
Related Content
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Science Forum 5/8/25
    The scientists are back to answer your questions! Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 5/1/25
    "April showers bring may flowers," or so the saying goes. How does your garden grow? The gardeners are back to offer tips, hacks and advice. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Aging Together with Greg Olsen 4/29/25
    May is Older Americans Month. Joining us for a preview is Greg Olsen, Acting Director of the New York State Office for the Aging. Ray Graf hosts.