Vox Pop

Science Forum 5/16/24

Published May 16, 2024 at 1:42 PM EDT
WAMC

You have questions? Our team of experts returns to try find answers. 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Joining us today:

  • Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskillfor over 20 years
  • Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.
  • Kevin Knuth - Associate Professor of Physics at the University at Albany. His fields of expertise include Information Physics.
