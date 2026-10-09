10/9/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are: Bill Hammond - a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute whose work focuses primarily on health-care policy.Chris Koetzle - Executive Director of the NY Association of Towns.Justin Patch - Associate Professor of Music at Vassar College. He studies music in American politics; sound studies; East Asian art music; and music in the African diaspora. Catherine Tan - an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.

Listen • 1:25:23