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The Roundtable

10/8/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published October 8, 2026 at 9:09 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:  

  • Bill Hammond - a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute whose work focuses primarily on health-care policy.
  • Chris Koetzle - Executive Director of the NY Association of Towns.
  • Justin Patch - Associate Professor of Music at Vassar College. He studies music in American politics; sound studies; East Asian art music; and music in the African diaspora. 
  • Catherine Tan - an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge. 
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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelcatherine tanJustin PatchBill Hammond Chris Koetzle
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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