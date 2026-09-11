The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Raga

(Airs 09/11/26 @ 3 p.m. & 09/13/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Raga Justin, Albany Bureau Chief for Bloomberg Government. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Raga how the news media should respond when a candidate attacks a journalist, the craft of reporting, whether we should advertise Truth Social, and much more.