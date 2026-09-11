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The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Raga

By David Guistina
Published September 11, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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(Airs 09/11/26 @ 3 p.m. & 09/13/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Raga Justin, Albany Bureau Chief for Bloomberg Government. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Raga how the news media should respond when a candidate attacks a journalist, the craft of reporting, whether we should advertise Truth Social, and much more.

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The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickragaBloomberggovernmentMedia ethicsMedia Project on WAMCDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina