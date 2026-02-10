Fridays, 3-3:30 p.m.; Sundays, 6-6:30 p.m.

The "Media Project" is an inside look at media coverage of current events, featuring veterans of Capital District news coverage, including former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, former Daily Gazette editor Judy Patrick, and the former editor of The Saratogian, Barbara Lombardo, as well as Ian Pickus and David Guistina of Northeast Public Radio. The panel explores how the news media covers the issues of the day, challenges facing the industry, and whether journalists are meeting the ethical standards we expect. It's a half-hour of lively conversation that you won't want to miss if you care about how the news media is performing its essential task in our democracy.