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The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, David

By David Guistina
Published August 7, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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(Airs 08/07/26 @ 3 p.m. & 08/09/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and David Lombardo, host of The Capitol Pressroom. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and David talk about sports news coverage and whether there’s enough journalistic independence, whether the AP Stylebook is used by journalists anymore, and more.

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The Media Project David GuistinaRex Smithjudy patrickDavid LombardoSports ReportAPMedia ethicsMedia Project on WAMC
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina