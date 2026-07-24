© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

By David Guistina
Published July 24, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
WAMC

(Airs 07/24/26 @ 3 p.m. & 07/26/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Barbara talk whether reporters are treasonous or patriotic in reporting on the Trump Administration, how the broadcast networks covered the President’s speech about election integrity, what happened to all the public information officers, and much more.

Tags
The Media Project David GuistinaRex Smithjudy patricktreasonElection IntegrityMedia ethicsThe Media Project
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina