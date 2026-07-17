The Media Project - Rex, Judy, David

(Airs 07/17/26 @ 3 p.m. & 07/19/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and David talk about the positive and negative impacts of A-I on journalism, the New York Times filing a motion to quash subpoenas of its journalists, the push to turn print journalists into video talent, and much more.