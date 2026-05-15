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The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy Barbara

By David Guistina
Published May 15, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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(Airs 05/15/26 @ 3 p.m. & 05/17/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Barbara talk about a clip of Katie Couric and Trevor Noah discussing the different realities presented by American news, journalism students who want to join the field despite its decline, the White House distorting the facts, and much more.

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The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickDavid Guistinakatie courictrevor noahAmerican Experiencebroadcast journalismStudent JournalismMedia Project on WAMC
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina