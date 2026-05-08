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The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, David

By David Guistina
Published May 8, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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WAMC

(Airs 05/08/26 @ 3 p.m. & 05/10/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and David Guistina, Media Project Producer, Morning Edition Anchor, and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and David talk about the Pulitzer prizes, CNN, the 24 hour news cycle, and the death of Ted Turner, the reporter who uncovered the news that FBI Director hands out his own brand of bourbon, and much more.

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The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickDavid GuistinaMedia Project on WAMCCNNF.B.I.bourbonpulitzer prize
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina