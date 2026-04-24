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The Media Project

The Media Project - Judy, Barbara, Ira

By David Guistina
Published April 24, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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(Airs 04/24/26 @ 3 p.m. & 04/26/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Barbara, and Ira talk about Kash Patel suing The Atlantic, the White House Correspondents dinner, and we say goodbye to Ira Fusfeld, retiring from The Media Project after more than thirty years.

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The Media Project judy patrickira fusfeldthe atlanticwhite house correspondents dinnerretirementDavid GuistinaRex SmithMedia Project on WAMC
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina