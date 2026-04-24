The Media Project - Judy, Barbara, Ira

(Airs 04/24/26 @ 3 p.m. & 04/26/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Judy, Barbara, and Ira talk about Kash Patel suing The Atlantic, the White House Correspondents dinner, and we say goodbye to Ira Fusfeld, retiring from The Media Project after more than thirty years.