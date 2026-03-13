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The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

By David Guistina
Published March 13, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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WAMC

(Airs 03/13/26 @ 3 p.m. & 03/15/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy and Barbara talk about the global push to make A-I companies pay for the news, journalism programs encouraging student to go solo, and much more.

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The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickA.I.Student JournalismDavid GuistinaMedia Project on WAMC
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina