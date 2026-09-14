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Northeast Notebook

New WAMC daily show and podcast highlight the best in regional journalism

Published September 14, 2026 at 2:36 PM EDT

WAMC presents Northeast Notebook, a daily deep dive into an issue of regional importance, providing context on how big stories are affecting local communities. The podcast, which will air during WAMC's Northeast Notebook Live radio program starting September 16th, features the voices of WAMC journalists and regional partners to break down the issues that affect us all.

Ten minutes a day, every weekday, ready by 5 p.m., just in time for your commute.

Subscribe today!

Northeast Notebook
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