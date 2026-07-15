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Melissa Manno

Education Reporter at New York Focus

Melissa Manno is a reporter at New York Focus, covering the state’s school system and education politics. She was previously an education reporter for the San Antonio Express-News, where she reported on discipline, special education, school funding and other issues impacting students in South Texas. Melissa also covered business at the Albany Times Union as a Hearst fellow and is an alumna of Penn State University.