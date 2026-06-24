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Isabelle Taft, Immigration reporter for New York Focus

Isabelle Taft

Immigration Reporter for New York Focus

Isabelle Taft covers immigration for New York Focus. She's also a corps member with Report for America, a national program that places reporters in local newsrooms. She previously covered national news as a fellow at the New York Times, worked on the health team at Mississippi Today and fell in love with local news at the Biloxi Sun Herald on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Her reporting with ProPublica on Mississippi's involuntary commitment system helped change state laws.