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Amudalat Ajasa, Climate Reporter at New York Focus

Amudalat Ajasa

Climate Reporter at New York Focus

Amudalat Ajasa covers climate for New York Focus. Amudalat comes to Focus from The Washington Post, where she wrote about the effects of air, water and chemical pollution on human health. Prior to that, she worked at The New York Times, where she investigated the impacts of climate change on vulnerable populations in public housing.