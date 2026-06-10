Alma Kanić Franco is the director of Educational Opportunity Program Strategic Initiatives for the State University of New York, where she leads systemwide efforts to advance educational access, equity, student success, and cross-campus collaboration across SUNY’s 55 colleges. A mom, former refugee, immigrant advocate, and lifelong learner, she brings lived and professional experience to her work building pathways to belonging, education, and opportunity. Alma is trilingual in Bosnian, German, and English and serves on the board of directors for the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, where she helps advance interfaith connection, community-building, and service-driven peacebuilding.