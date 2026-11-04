Albany Med CEO fired amid sexual assault allegations

The embattled CEO of the Albany Medical Health System is out of a job.

Albany Med's Board announced Wednesday afternoon that it voted unanimously to fire CEO Daniel Pickett III effective immediately.

The board said it will conduct a national search for a new CEO with "the assistance of an outside executive search firm and input from stakeholders." Albany Med Executive Vice President Matthew Jones will serve as acting CEO.

"The Board’s review focused on the best interest of our employees, our community, and the System and its ability to execute its mission, leading the Board to determine that a leadership change was necessary," the board said in a written statement.

"The Board will also take this opportunity to review, strengthen, and improve its governance and decision-making process," the statement continued.

Pickett had been on paid leave since sexual assault allegations made by his ex-partner came to light in court filings.

The ex-partner is suing Pickett in state court, alleging that he assaulted her in her sleep in their Manhattan apartment in February 2025. She also accused Pickett of using illegal substances, among other claims. The suit says she has had a protective order against Pickett since reporting the incident to law enforcement in March.

Pickett has denied the allegations. He has also sued the ex-partner twice in state court in Saratoga County: once for defamation over the sexual assault claim, and once for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 of property from the Manhattan apartment. Pickett is asking the court to award him a combined $1.3 million.

In a statement shortly after the announce, State Sen. Pat Fahy, who represents Albany, called Pickett's firing "the right call."

"At a time when people are struggling to afford and access healthcare, leadership matters, and this will ensure AMC is able to turn a new page," Fahy said.

Albany Med hired Kroll, a leading financial and risk advisory firm headquartered in New York City, to conduct an "independent, outside review of recent events involving President and CEO Daniel T. Pickett III and potential impacts on the system."

At least one Albany Med employee objected to Kroll's hiring over the firm's past work for disgraced film executive and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

Pickett was unanimously selected by the Albany Medical Health System board in December to replace outgoing CEO Dennis McKenna.