Albany Med investigating sexual assault allegations against CEO

The Albany Medical Health System is hiring an outside firm to investigate the sexual assault allegations made against its CEO, the health company's board announced Saturday evening.

The board said in a statement that the investigation will last 30 days and be overseen by a special committee of Albany Med board members.

The CEO, Daniel Pickett III, is now on paid leave. He denies the allegations.

"The Albany Med Health System Board takes its oversight responsibilities very seriously," the Albany Med's Board said in a statement. "These steps allow for a thorough and fully independent review while ensuring Albany Med's work of caring for patients, supporting our employees and contributing to the community continues without interruption."

Pickett's ex-partner alleges in a state lawsuit that he assaulted her in her sleep in their Manhattan apartment in February 2025. She also accused Pickett of using illegal substances, among other claims. The suit says she has had a protective order against Pickett since reporting the incident to the police in March.

The lawsuit against Pickett was filed in Manhattan Sept. 8 and first reported by Capital Region media outlets at the end of the month.

Pickett has sued the ex-partner twice in state court in Saratoga County: once for defamation over the sexual assault claim, and once for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 of property from the Manhattan apartment. Pickett is asking the court to award him a combined $1.3 million.

Pickett was unanimously selected by the Albany Medical Health System board in December to replace outgoing CEO Dennis McKenna.