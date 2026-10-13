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WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Albany Med Health System nurse concerned about hospital working with firm tied to Weinstein

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published October 13, 2026 at 11:19 AM EDT
This is a photo of the Albany Medical Center.
Rupert Millard
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Albany Medical Health System operates Albany Medical Center on New Scotland Avenue in Albany.

Last week, Albany Med Health System employees received an email from the chair of the health care system's board saying the company has retained Kroll, a leading financial and risk advisory firm headquartered in New York City, to conduct an "independent, outside review of recent events involving President and CEO Daniel T. Pickett III and potential impacts on the system."

In the wake of sexual assault allegations by his ex-girlfriend, Pickett is on paid leave from his role.

WAMC's Sam Dingman spoke to Sara Dragula, an emergency room nurse at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, which is part of the Albany Med Health System, about what happened shortly after she read this email. Dragula got a text from a friend expressing outrage that Albany Med is working with Kroll to conduct this review.

"Are you aware that they were named as a company hired by Harvey Weinstein, like a serial rapist, to investigate the victims who were speaking out," the text read.

Kroll worked with Weinstein in the past, according to reporting by Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker.

One of Weinstein's accusers, a model named Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, reached a settlement with Weinstein that required her to surrender all of her personal devices to Kroll, so that Kroll could then go through and wipe those devices, which contained evidence of a conversation in which Weinstein admitted to groping her.

There are also emails which show Dan Karson, who, at the time, was the chairman of Kroll's investigations and disputes practice, wrote an email to Weinstein and said that he had pictures of Rose McGowan, another one of Weinstein's accusers, with Weinstein. They had been photographed together at events after the alleged assault had taken place, and the idea was to use these photographs to attempt to discredit McGowan's account.

Upon reading Farrow's coverage, Dragula expressed her concerns.

"I'm horrified, literally horrified, that my company has hired a company that was originally hired by Harvey Weinstein to basically intimidate and suppress sexual assault victims," Dragula said. "They're supposedly investigating the sexual assault allegations facing my CEO. So my question is: Are we actually here to find out the truth, or are you here to intimidate and suppress this victim's story?"

Dragula also noted concerns that Kroll's investigation may impact patients who are survivors of sexual assault.

Albany Med provides a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exam. These are exams that assault survivors come in for after they've been assaulted, and they are done in a way that is designed to capture evidence that can subsequently be used in a legal proceeding. Dragula is currently in the process of getting certified to provide this type of care.

"They are trusting us with their bodies that have been violated, and we're taking what insurance pays for those, and then we are paying a company that was hired by Harvey Weinstein to investigate a sexual assault lawsuit facing our CEO," Dragula said. "This is healthcare. People should be able to trust their healthcare providers.

Dragula has emailed the board at Albany Med and the CEO of Columbia Memorial Hospital expressing her concerns. She has not gotten a reply.

WAMC has reached out to Albany Med and Kroll for comment.

Editor's note: Albany Med has been an underwriter for WAMC.
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News Northeast Notebook LiveAlbany MedHarvey Weinstein
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
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