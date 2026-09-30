Albany Med CEO's ex-partner sues alleging sexual assault

The CEO of Albany Medical Health System is being sued by an ex-partner for allegedly sexually assaulting her.

In a lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court earlier this month, that ex-partner alleges that Daniel Pickett III assaulted her in her sleep in their Manhattan apartment in February 2025. She also accused Pickett of using illegal substances, among other claims. The suit says she has had a protective order against Pickett since reporting the incident to law enforcement in March.

Pickett has denied the allegations. He has also sued the ex-partner twice in state court in Saratoga County: once for defamation over the sexual assault claim, and once for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 of property from the Manhattan apartment. Pickett is asking the court to award him a combined $1.3 million.

Pickett was unanimously selected by the Albany Medical Health System board in December to replace outgoing CEO Dennis McKenna.

WAMC has reached out to the Albany Medical Health System for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and more information.