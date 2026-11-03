Vying to represent rural 1st Franklin House district, Wondolowski and Lavallee make their case

In one of, if not the most rural Massachusetts House districts in the state, the president of Greenfield’s city council is running against the Whately town clerk to represent the 1st Franklin area.

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After winning what ended up being the biggest nail-biter of the western Mass. primaries, Lora Wondolowski of Greenfield says she is ready to replace fellow Democrat and former State Rep. Natalie Blais, who departed the role earlier in the year.

Previously serving as the “founding executive director of the Massachusetts League of Environmental Voters,” per her website, Wondolowski says green energy, housing and gunning for more rural aid are top-of-mind issues she hopes to tackle if elected.

“Seeing, from the municipal level, where we get left behind in funding, in decisions that happen and how programs are formulated in Boston - we need a strong voice, somebody who can collaborate and build a team so that we can get across through the noise that happens in Boston,” she told WAMC. “They don't know we exist always out here, so I want to take that municipal experience and bring it to Beacon Hill.”

Seeking the same seat is Independent candidate Amy Lavallee – Whately’s town clerk as well as the town’s representative on the Franklin County Technical School Committee.

Lavallee tells WAMC she believes parties have their place in politics, but going the independent route struck her as a better way of representing the district and its many independent voters. She also said ensuring Franklin County is known to Beacon Hill would be a priority if elected.

“My biggest motivation is just making sure that the people in Franklin County have someone at the state house to represent them and their voice, and just remind Boston that we are here,” Lavallee said in a phone interview. “Sometimes, the decisions that they make don't necessarily translate well out here - I'm really excited to just be an advocate for the people here in our community.”