Northeast Report

Mass. State Rep. Blais to depart 1st Franklin seat

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published January 17, 2026 at 9:36 AM EST
Office of State Rep. Natalie Blais
After years of representing one of the most rural stretches of western Massachusetts, state lawmaker Natalie Blais is departing her role.

Earlier this month, the 1st Franklin state representative announced she would be leaving the legislature for a new position at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Speaking with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos ahead of her last day, she says her district - one of the state’s largest in geographic mass - is like no other.

--

This piece originally aired on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026
