Mass. 1st Franklin District: Wondolowski on the ballot for vacant House seat

Come November, the Greenfield Massachusetts City Council president will be on the ballot for the state's 1st Franklin District.

Following a slight wait for final results, Lora Wondolowski appears to be the winner of Tuesday's Democratic Primary.

Wondolowski declared victory early Wednesday evening, with her opponent, Corrine Coryat, officially conceding.

In one of the tightest state House races in the Pioneer Valley, Wondolowski ended up with 4,355 votes — just 95 votes more than Coryat, the former chief of staff of former State Representative Natalie Blais.

Blais vacated the seat earlier this year for a position at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

In a statement, the primary winner said she was "humbled and honored" to earn those votes - and that she looked forward to "earning the trust of voters across the district" in the weeks ahead. The 450-square-mile rural district stretches from Monroe to Leverett and encompasses some of the southern half of Greenfield.

Wondolowski will face independent challenger Amy Lavallee of Whately in the general election on Nov. 3.

