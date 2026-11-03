Mass. 5th Hampden House race features incumbent Democrat fending off Holyoke newcomer

In Holyoke, Massachusetts - and part of Chicopee - an incumbent House Democrat is seeking a fourth term. Voters will pick between her and an independent candidate with a background in education.

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Two months after beating her Democratic primary opponent handedly, 5th Hampden State Representative Pat Duffy is facing another challenge in the form of newcomer - Jose Candelario Gonzalez of Holyoke.

Currently closing out her third term, Duffy tells WAMC her work as vice chair of the state’s Joint Committee on Cannabis Policy and securing aid for the district in the face of federal headwinds have been points of pride – all while working to address the concerns she’s been hearing while knocking on doors.

“Connecting with people at the door… what people at the door are telling me - they're worried about affordability. There are national and international pressures with that, but there are things we can do in the state, like making sure folks have access to healthcare, vaccines, etc.,” she told WAMC. “The other thing that people are telling me at the door is … no matter what your political bent, these are uncertain federal times and people feel good about living in Massachusetts - they can tell that we, as a government, have them in mind, their protections in mind, that this is a place where we're safe and we're doing … the best we can in this federal atmosphere.”

Duffy notes that, in the months and years ahead, maintaining and possibly growing school funding for Holyoke and Chicopee will remain a priority.

Multiple attempts by WAMC to reach her opponent via a phone number associated with his campaign went unanswered.

However, in interviews with other outlets, including The Reminder newspaper, Candelario Gonzalez signaled school funding and additional aid for the 5th Hampden would be a top priority.

According to the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance, the candidate is listed as being a paraprofessional working at Holyoke Public Schools.

While speaking to The Reminder, the High Street resident echoed some of Duffy’s primary opponent Dori Dean own sentiment – that he would put special emphasis on more on-the-ground community engagement if elected.