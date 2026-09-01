In 5th Hampden Democratic primary, incumbent Duffy faces challenge from Dean

Amid high profile statewide races and regional primaries up and down the Pioneer Valley, one candidate with plenty of campaign trail experience is trying to unseat a fellow Democrat in Holyoke - and parts of Chicopee.

A longtime member of the Democratic State Committee and political consultant, Dori Dean said earlier this year that she would be coming for the 5th Hampden seat, challenging Pat Duffy.

A campaign manager for former Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, Dean says her desire to run now came from what she considers a “sense of civic duty” – tied with a sense that communication between the incumbent and community wasn’t what it should be.

“I'm running for representative because I believe Holyoke deserves a representative who will not only listen to the concerns of the community, but also fight tirelessly to deliver real results,” Dean told WAMC in a phone interview. “I feel that, for far too long, our district has faced challenges that require bold action and a representative that is fully invested in our city's future - I'm ready to be that advocate.”

Amid promises of fighting for more funding for public safety and schools, Dean’s honed in on environmental justice and ensuring safer, affordable housing as key issues for her campaign.

The region’s history of being an “asthma capital” in the country, as well as absentee landlord issues, come up frequently in her platform as well.

It’s not far off from her opponent’s pitch and record. First elected in 2020, Duffy succeeded Aaron Vega – after previously being one of his staffers. Since then, Duffy’s gone on to collect committee assignments and, one way or another, drive resources back to the Paper City and part of Chicopee.

“My job is to bring the 5th Hampden district and Holyoke to Boston - and to bring Boston back here to Holyoke and the 5th Hampden District,”

Duffy said at an Aug. 11 forum – one that was initially slated to be a debate, before Dean declined to participate.

Duffy has been a frequent advocate for workforce development, Holyoke Community College and ways to repurpose Holyoke’s former mills. She has previously told WAMC that continuing to find support for Holyoke Public Schools post-receivership is among her biggest priorities.

Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. Whoever wins is slated to face independent challenger Jose Candelario Gonzalez in November.