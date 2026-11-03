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WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Albany voters weigh in on immigration, economy

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published November 3, 2026 at 7:12 PM EST
Voting sign in city of Albany on Nov. 3rd, 2026.
Sajina Shrestha
/
WAMC
Voting sign in city of Albany on Nov. 3rd, 2026.

The governorship is back on the ballot this year in New York. As voters headed to the polls Tuesday, WAMC visited some polling sites across Albany to learn what was top of mind for voters.

Voters at the Albany County Board of Elections spoke about a variety of issues. On a national level, voters brought up the rising cost of living, the economy, and immigration enforcement.

Galilee Montes said her father and her immigrant community were on her mind as she cast her ballot Tuesday.

"I want them to be able to come and be someone and progress," she said. "I want them to be able to be here safely and not scared of like what could happen the next day."

At the state level, some voters touched on concerns about homelessness. According to a report from the state comptroller's office, the homeless population grew by 4.5% between 2024 and 2025 in the city of Albany and Albany County at large. The growth occurred even as the state itself saw an overall decrease in homelessness.

Lance Wilson, a voter who also uses a motorized wheelchair, said his main concern was his safety.

"It's not that the police, they're not doing anything. ... It seems like they're handcuffed," he said. "I think we need more of a like back when [former governor George] Pataki was here. We need a stronger police presence."

Across the Capital Region, voter turnout was on par with the previous gubernatorial election in 2022.

According to Schenectady County Republican Election Commissioner Darlene Harris, at noon Tuesday, the county was on course to reach its 2022 voter turnout.

In Rensselaer County, Republican Election Commissioner Henry Zwack said midday voting turnout was higher than last year, but slumping a little towards noon when compared with 2022. He attributed that to the fact that the county was a "battleground" for the previous gubernatorial election.

In 2022, the Republican Lee Zeldin received 5,228 more votes than New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in Rensselaer County. Over 60,000 Rensselaer County voters cast ballots for governor in 2022.

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News Elections 2026New York’s Capital Regionvoting
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha
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