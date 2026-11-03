Albany voters weigh in on immigration, economy

The governorship is back on the ballot this year in New York. As voters headed to the polls Tuesday, WAMC visited some polling sites across Albany to learn what was top of mind for voters.

Voters at the Albany County Board of Elections spoke about a variety of issues. On a national level, voters brought up the rising cost of living, the economy, and immigration enforcement.

Galilee Montes said her father and her immigrant community were on her mind as she cast her ballot Tuesday.

"I want them to be able to come and be someone and progress," she said. "I want them to be able to be here safely and not scared of like what could happen the next day."

At the state level, some voters touched on concerns about homelessness. According to a report from the state comptroller's office, the homeless population grew by 4.5% between 2024 and 2025 in the city of Albany and Albany County at large. The growth occurred even as the state itself saw an overall decrease in homelessness.

Lance Wilson, a voter who also uses a motorized wheelchair, said his main concern was his safety.

"It's not that the police, they're not doing anything. ... It seems like they're handcuffed," he said. "I think we need more of a like back when [former governor George] Pataki was here. We need a stronger police presence."

Across the Capital Region, voter turnout was on par with the previous gubernatorial election in 2022.

According to Schenectady County Republican Election Commissioner Darlene Harris, at noon Tuesday, the county was on course to reach its 2022 voter turnout.

In Rensselaer County, Republican Election Commissioner Henry Zwack said midday voting turnout was higher than last year, but slumping a little towards noon when compared with 2022. He attributed that to the fact that the county was a "battleground" for the previous gubernatorial election.

In 2022, the Republican Lee Zeldin received 5,228 more votes than New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in Rensselaer County. Over 60,000 Rensselaer County voters cast ballots for governor in 2022.