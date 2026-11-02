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Early voting turnout surges nearly 70% in New York

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Grant Ashley
Published November 2, 2026 at 5:18 PM EST
Poughkeepsie Poll Site
Jesse King

Nearly 2 million people voted early in New York State this election season.

Unofficial results from the New York State Board of Elections show a 67% increase in early voting turnout compared to the 2022 midterm elections, when just under 1.2 million New Yorkers voted early and in person.

Voters outside of New York City and Long Island accounted for about 46% of the early turnout in this year's election.

Alison McLean Lane, the Democratic Commissioner for the Albany County Board of Elections, told WAMC the voters she's spoken to have been, in a word: motivated.

"Of course, I never inquire as to who somebody's voting for, etc.," McLean Lane said. "But there have just been a lot of people saying that they really wanted to vote this year, and tons of new voters, people that have come in that haven't voted in years, that said this is important. That's really been the common thread."
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News New York early votingearly votingAlison McLean Lane
Grant Ashley
Grant Ashley is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. He grew up in Rochester before graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2024 with a degree in political science and Spanish. Before coming to WAMC, Ashley worked as a part-time host and reporter for NPR member station BTPM and as an English teacher in Spain.
See stories by Grant Ashley