WMP&I's Matt Szafranski on ongoing legal spat between MGM Springfield, city

For the past few months, a legal battle has been playing out between the city of Springfield and the company overseeing the MGM Springfield casino.

Last month, the city went public with a legal complaint aimed at getting the casino’s operators to make good on parts of their “host community agreement.”

At the same time, new reporting detailed how MGM had been looking to sell the downtown casino – and that, according to MGM, the city has been stalling since before that announcement.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos spoke with Western Mass Politics & Insight Managing Editor Matt Szafranski about the latest developments.

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This piece originally aired on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026.

