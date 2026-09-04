Springfield sues MGM casino operators as reports emerge of potential sale to Toronto firm

The City of Springfield is taking the operators of the MGM Springfield casino to court, claiming it has fallen well short of its host community agreement. All the while, multiple media outlets are reporting that a sale of the casino may be in the works.

It was Thursday afternoon when the office of Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the city was filing a formal legal complaint involving MGM Resorts International and Blue Tarp Redevelopment, LLC. Blue Tarp operates the casino, while MGM Resorts is its parent company.

It's been the case since Springfield and the LLC signed off on a Host Community Agreement in 2013. The agreement included commitments by the casino to try to employ 3,000 people, bring almost 3,000 slot and gaming machines and refurbish a building at 101 State St.

According to the city’s complaint, MGM Springfield has fallen short on all three fronts, with roughly half of the workforce target met and half of the gaming equipment provided.

Court documents also claim little visible work has been done on 101 State St. Claiming a breach of contract, the city is demanding relief.

On Friday, The Boston Globe and Springfield Republican newspapers reported that there's another story afoot.

According to both outlets, MGM Resorts allegedly has a buyer in the mix for MGM Springfield — the Toronto-based Clairvest Group. It is described by the Globe as a "private equity firm" that "owns a number of gambling businesses."

It has also been purchasing MGM properties — namely MGM Northfield Park in Ohio for $546 million.

WAMC has reached out to the city, MGM Springfield and Clairvest Group for comment.