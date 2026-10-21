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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Opening statements mark day 3 of Samantha Humphrey murder trial

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha,
Sam Dingman
Published October 21, 2026 at 4:41 PM EDT
Raymond Wright Jr., second from left, sits in Schenectady County Court on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, as the third day of his trial in the murder of Samantha Humphrey gets underway.
Sajina Shrestha
/
WAMC
Raymond Wright Jr., second from left, sits in Schenectady County Court on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, as the third day of his trial in the murder of Samantha Humphrey gets underway.

The trial stemming from the 2022 killing of Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey moved forward in Schenectady County Court Wednesday with the delivery of opening statements.

Raymond Wright Jr., 18, is accused of killing his then-girlfriend when the pair were both 14. Humphrey was originally reported missing in November 2022 — last seen in Riverside Park in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Her body was eventually found in the Mohawk River in February 2023 — not far from the park.

WAMC's Sajina Shrestha was in the courtroom for opening statements Wednesday, and caught up with Northeast Notebook host Sam Dingman. He and co-host Aaron Shellow-Lavine broke down the latest on Northeast Notebook Live.

INTERVIEW REQUEST

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Shellow-Lavine: Yeah, so Sajina gave us a description of the case laid out by prosecutor [Schenectady County Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney] Christina Tremante[-Pelham] in her opening statements from this morning.

Shrestha: She alleges that it was this tumultuous relationship that could have ended in pregnancy that led to Mr. Wright killing Samantha, allegedly. In her eyes, she [Samantha] had been in talks with him, and then he had asked her to meet him, and they went down to the Union [College] Boathouse, which is where she says, you know, after a couple of hours, Wright left alone.

Dingman: Sajina also told us a little bit about the counterargument from defense attorney Peter Lynch.

Shrestha: He told them that he [Wright] had gone to meet her, and they had gotten through an argument, and that she had bit his index finger, and some blood had come out. And so he pushed her, and then he walked away, and she threatened to kill herself. And as he turned around, she was on her phone contacting Dylan, and then he walked away. And granted, Raymond Wright has been very open about where he was and what had happened, and his lawyer also touches on the fact that the forensic pathologist in this case, he thinks that the autopsy is nothing more than pure speculation, in his words.

Dingman: Alright, and just some context there, Aaron. The Dylan Sajina mentioned is a friend of Samantha Humphreys who she called on the night of her alleged murder.

Shellow-Lavine: And you know, we also asked Sajina to give us, you know, a sense of the mood in the courtroom. She said it was pretty somber, no major outbursts. That there were some folks in the gallery with tissues on hand, crying during the proceedings. There were one or two individuals wearing sweatshirts or shirts with Humphrey's name and/or face on them, which is not allowed in this kind of trial, so they were asked to remove them before the trial proceeded.

Dingman: Again, the trial just getting underway, so we'll have lots more on that going forward.
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News samantha humphreytrialmurderSchenectady County Court
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha
Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman
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