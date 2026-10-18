Jury selection to begin in trial of alleged killer of Schenectady teen

Jury selection is set to begin today in the trial of the alleged killer of Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey.

Raymond Wright Junior is accused of killing 14-year-old Humphrey, who went missing in November 2022. Her body was found in February 2023 in the Mohawk River in Riverside Park, near where she went missing. The autopsy was inconclusive.

Humphrey's family members put up billboards, yard signs and a $20,000 reward for information about her murder.

Wright, Humphrey's former boyfriend, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in May 2025.

Wright, now 18 years old, has pleaded not guilty.