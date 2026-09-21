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All Things Considered

Verdict reached in trial of man accused of shooting 3 Palestinian students

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 21, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
Screenshot of Jason Eaton awaiting the start of his trial
WCAX
Screenshot of Jason Eaton awaiting the start of his trial

The jury has issued its verdict in the trial of a man charged with shooting three Palestinian students in Burlington, Vermont in November, 2023.

Jason Eaton faced three charges of second-degree attempted murder for shooting the three students as they were out for an evening walk. The three survived, but one is paralyzed. The 51-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty and his lawyers presented an insanity defense. Closing statements were given Monday morning and jurors took less than 2 hours to reach a verdict.

JUDGE PACHT: “How do you find Mr. Eaton on Count 1 on the charge of attempted second degree murder?”

FOREPERSON: “Guilty.”

JUDGE PACHT: “How do you find Mr. Eaton on Count 2 on the charge of attempted second degree murder?”

FOREPERSON: “Guilty.”

JUDGE PACHT: “And on Count 3 how do you find Mr. Eaton on the charge of attempted second degree murder?”

FOREPERSON: “Guilty.”

Judge John Pacht polled each juror to confirm a unanimous guilty verdict.

Sentencing will occur at a later date and Eaton faces a maximum sentence of life without parole.
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News Jason EatonPalestinian StudentsBurlington Shooting
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