Verdict reached in trial of man accused of shooting 3 Palestinian students

The jury has issued its verdict in the trial of a man charged with shooting three Palestinian students in Burlington, Vermont in November, 2023.

Jason Eaton faced three charges of second-degree attempted murder for shooting the three students as they were out for an evening walk. The three survived, but one is paralyzed. The 51-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty and his lawyers presented an insanity defense. Closing statements were given Monday morning and jurors took less than 2 hours to reach a verdict.

JUDGE PACHT: “How do you find Mr. Eaton on Count 1 on the charge of attempted second degree murder?”

FOREPERSON: “Guilty.”

JUDGE PACHT: “How do you find Mr. Eaton on Count 2 on the charge of attempted second degree murder?”

FOREPERSON: “Guilty.”

JUDGE PACHT: “And on Count 3 how do you find Mr. Eaton on the charge of attempted second degree murder?”

FOREPERSON: “Guilty.”

Judge John Pacht polled each juror to confirm a unanimous guilty verdict.

Sentencing will occur at a later date and Eaton faces a maximum sentence of life without parole.

