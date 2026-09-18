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All Things Considered

Testimony concludes in trial of man accused of shooting Palestinian students in Burlington

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 18, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
Screenshot of Jason Eaton awaiting the start of his trial
WCAX
Screenshot of Jason Eaton awaiting the start of his trial

The last witnesses were called to the stand Friday in the trial of a Burlington Vermont man charged with shooting three Palestinian students in November 2023.

The defense and prosecution grilled mental health experts after hearing testimony from medical providers, law enforcement investigators and the three victims. Jason Eaton’s lawyers argued an insanity defense saying he believed he had been instructed to shoot the men by a government agency or God.

On Friday afternoon Judge John Pacht told jurors all the evidence has been presented and the only thing left before they begin deliberations is closing arguments and the formal presentation of charges.

"Given the time of day I think the best course of action now is to go home for the weekend. We will start promptly on Monday morning with closing arguments right at 8:30."

Jason Eaton has pleaded not guilty to three charges of second-degree attempted murder.
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News Jason EatonBurlington ShootingPalestinian Students
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