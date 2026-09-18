Troy council limits mayor's power to declare public emergencies

Troy's all-Democratic city council voted Thursday night to limit the mayor's powers to declare a local emergency. The move, overriding a mayoral veto, is central to the city's debate over its controversial flock cameras.

Local Law 4 includes a more detailed process for declaring public emergencies. It also limits a public emergency to 30 days and gives the council the power to overturn the declaration.

The council proposed the measure after Republican Mayor Carmela Mantello declared a state of emergency earlier this year to continue paying the city's contract with Flock Safety for automatic license plate readers.

Mantello vetoed the local law earlier this month, saying it was a "political power play" and a sign of the council's "misdirected priorities." But city council members said the law aligns with Troy's charter to follow state law on declaring public emergencies.

Councilmember Shikole Struber, who sponsored the legislation, said it was important to get the law over the finish line.

"I am feeling a sense of relief that our charter is finally in line with state law," Struber said. "I am feeling a bit disappointed that the mayor doesn't understand the importance of being in line with state law, and I'm grateful to the entirety of the council as well as residents for sticking through this till the end."

The law needed five out of seven council votes to override the mayor's veto. It received unanimous support.