Troy mayor vetoes law that would restrict ability to declare emergencies, council to override

Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello is vetoing a local law that would restrict the mayor's ability to declare emergencies.

In a statement, Mantello defended her existing emergency powers, and called the new law a "shameless, ill-considered political maneuver to tie the hands of the executive in a way the City Charter never envisioned."

City Council President Sue Steele says the council will schedule a special meeting to override the veto. The council passed the legislation unanimously earlier this month.

Troy City Council member Shikole Struber drafted the law, and said it's almost entirely based on state law and is more specific than the city's existing emergency declaration measures.

The vote came after Mantello declared a state of emergency to ensure the city paid Flock Safety for its automatic license plate readers. The City Council is suing Mantello over that decision.