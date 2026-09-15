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Troy mayor vetoes law that would restrict ability to declare emergencies, council to override

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Grant Ashley
Published September 15, 2026 at 5:47 PM EDT
Mayor Carmella Mantello asking the council to pause a vote on Good Cause Eviction legislation Thursday night
Samantha Simmons
Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello is vetoing a local law that would restrict the mayor's ability to declare emergencies.

Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello is vetoing a local law that would restrict the mayor's ability to declare emergencies.

In a statement, Mantello defended her existing emergency powers, and called the new law a "shameless, ill-considered political maneuver to tie the hands of the executive in a way the City Charter never envisioned."

City Council President Sue Steele says the council will schedule a special meeting to override the veto. The council passed the legislation unanimously earlier this month.

Troy City Council member Shikole Struber drafted the law, and said it's almost entirely based on state law and is more specific than the city's existing emergency declaration measures.

The vote came after Mantello declared a state of emergency to ensure the city paid Flock Safety for its automatic license plate readers. The City Council is suing Mantello over that decision.
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News Carmella MantelloTroy City Council
Grant Ashley
Grant Ashley is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. He grew up in Rochester before graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2024 with a degree in political science and Spanish. Before coming to WAMC, Ashley worked as a part-time host and reporter for NPR member station BTPM and as an English teacher in Spain.
See stories by Grant Ashley