Energy roundtable held in Plattsburgh

An energy roundtable in Plattsburgh, New York, Friday brought together labor, utility and conservationists to discuss energy needs in the North Country.

The discussion was hosted by the Democrat Blake Gendebien, a candidate for the 21st District Congressional seat.

Tom Dennis is a former executive at Southern California Edison and American Electric Power and a retired energy lobbyist. A seasonal resident of the district, he told the candidate that an immediate priority must be funding the LIHEAP, or Low Income Home Energy Assistance program.

He says that people of the 21st district are hurting because of high energy prices and that LIHEAP funding is critical for their survival.

The discussion included renewable energy, solar power storage and the impact of data centers and how to make them generate their own power.

