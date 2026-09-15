Vermont secretary of state praises Supreme Court mail in ballot ruling

The Vermont secretary of state is praising a U.S. Supreme Court ruling blocking new postal service rules for mail-in ballots.

On Monday the nation’s highest court blocked an executive order from President Donald Trump that would require all mail-in ballots be placed in secure barcoded envelopes and to provide ballots only to those on an approved participation list.

Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas called the ruling “a win for all voters and for democracy” and praised municipal clerks’ commitment to maintain Vermonters’ right to vote “even as the federal administration has attempted to sow doubt and confusion.“

Ballots will be mailed to all qualified Vermont voters by Oct. 1, and it’s recommended that they be returned by mid-October. Vermont voters can also drop ballots in secure drop boxes or hand deliver them to the town clerk’s office before Election Day. Officials also remind voters that if they to vote in person on Election Day they must bring the ballot that was mailed to them.

