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All Things Considered

Vermont secretary of state praises Supreme Court mail in ballot ruling

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 15, 2026 at 6:40 PM EDT
Ballot drop box in Burlington, Vermont
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Ballot drop box in Burlington, Vermont

The Vermont secretary of state is praising a U.S. Supreme Court ruling blocking new postal service rules for mail-in ballots.

On Monday the nation’s highest court blocked an executive order from President Donald Trump that would require all mail-in ballots be placed in secure barcoded envelopes and to provide ballots only to those on an approved participation list.

Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas called the ruling “a win for all voters and for democracy” and praised municipal clerks’ commitment to maintain Vermonters’ right to vote “even as the federal administration has attempted to sow doubt and confusion.“

Ballots will be mailed to all qualified Vermont voters by Oct. 1, and it’s recommended that they be returned by mid-October. Vermont voters can also drop ballots in secure drop boxes or hand deliver them to the town clerk’s office before Election Day. Officials also remind voters that if they to vote in person on Election Day they must bring the ballot that was mailed to them.
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News mail-in votingMail In VotingU.S. Postal ServiceVermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland HanzasU.S. Supreme Court
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