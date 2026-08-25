Vermont governor criticizes Supreme Court mail-in voting ruling

Vermont’s Republican governor is being critical of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on mail-in voting.

On Monday, the nation’s highest court overturned a court order blocking the U.S. Postal Service's rules on mail-in voting. Governor Phil Scott says the state has worked to make voting easier, including using mail-in voting.

"I want to acknowledge the narrow Supreme Court ruling yesterday on the president's misguided efforts to limit mail-in voting. I want to be clear: voting by mail is safe, secure and reliable. The federal government has no business encroaching on the states on how we administer free and fair elections. Mail-in ballots work well in Vermont and I remain committed to defending our system from federal overreach."

Ballots will be mailed to all active, registered Vermont voters in September.