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Albany woman arrested for allegedly stabbing husband

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published September 13, 2026 at 5:20 PM EDT
This is just the front of an Albany Police car. That's it.
WAMC file photo
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WAMC
Albany Police arrested Sabrina Balchand-Jackson the same day her husband died of stab wounds.

A 34-year-old Albany woman is facing charges for allegedly stabbing and killing her husband early Sunday morning.

Albany police said that the victim, a 39-year-old man whose name has not been released, was located at a residence on the 600 block of South Pearl Street with stab wounds just before 4 a.m.

He was treated on scene before being brought to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police determined that the man's wife, Sabrina Balchand-Jackson, stabbed him with a knife. Police located and arrested her Sunday.

Balchand-Jackson is being arraigned on murder and weapon possession charges in Albany City Court Monday morning.
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