Albany woman arrested for allegedly stabbing husband

A 34-year-old Albany woman is facing charges for allegedly stabbing and killing her husband early Sunday morning.

Albany police said that the victim, a 39-year-old man whose name has not been released, was located at a residence on the 600 block of South Pearl Street with stab wounds just before 4 a.m.

He was treated on scene before being brought to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police determined that the man's wife, Sabrina Balchand-Jackson, stabbed him with a knife. Police located and arrested her Sunday.

Balchand-Jackson is being arraigned on murder and weapon possession charges in Albany City Court Monday morning.