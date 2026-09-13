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Arrest made in six-week-old Adirondack homicide case

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published September 13, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
Two State Trooper vehicles are driving down a road with grass and trees in the background. If you can't see this photo for whatever reason, you're honestly not missing much.
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
New York State Police are investigating Patricia Lawrence's death, alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration and local police.

A 48-year-old man is being charged for murder in a six-week-old homicide case in the Adirondacks, New York State Police announced Sunday.

Investigators allege that Tucker Taylor of Au Sable Forks killed 54-year-old Patricia Lawrence in the Town of Jay this summer.

Police said they identified Taylor as a suspect after an "extensive investigation" involving multiple search warrants. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Essex County Sheriff's Office and local police participated in the investigation.

Taylor was taken into custody "without incident" and was arraigned Sunday evening.

Police began investigating Aug. 2 after finding Lawrence deceased at her residence at 150 Carey Road. An autopsy the next day determined Lawrence’s death from stab wounds to the neck was a homicide.

Jay, in Essex County, has a population of about 2,500.
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News Essex County District AttorneyNew York State Park Police
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