NY State Police investigating Essex County homicide

New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the Adirondack town of Jay.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday, police found a dead woman inside a residence at 150 Carey Road. An autopsy Monday morning determined 54 year-old Patricia Lawrence’s death to be a homicide.

The preliminary investigation says she had “non-self-inflicted injuries.”

Police are asking anyone with security cameras to review footage from around 10:30 p.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday for any suspicious activity.

Jay, in Essex County, has a population of about 2,500.

