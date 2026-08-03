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NY State Police investigating Essex County homicide

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 3, 2026 at 5:38 PM EDT
New York state trooper cars (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC


New York state trooper cars (file)

New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the Adirondack town of Jay.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday, police found a dead woman inside a residence at 150 Carey Road. An autopsy Monday morning determined 54 year-old Patricia Lawrence’s death to be a homicide.

The preliminary investigation says she had “non-self-inflicted injuries.”

Police are asking anyone with security cameras to review footage from around 10:30 p.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday for any suspicious activity.

Jay, in Essex County, has a population of about 2,500.
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News homicide investigationAdirondacksEssex CountyNew York State Park PoliceNew York State Police Troop Bpublic assistance
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