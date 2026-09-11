Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration events this weekend

The annual Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration is occurring in the downtown this weekend.

Plattsburgh has been celebrating the 1814 naval battle on Lake Champlain in which American forces defeated the invading British for nearly 30 years. Christopher ‘Kit’ Booth has been involved with organizing the event since it was created.

"We got together in January of 1998 and came up with a plan. And in the fall of 1998 we had our first three day event."

This weekend, Battle of Plattsburgh events include performances by the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division Band, numerous concerts and dancing, period music and kids games, bagpipes, historical and museum tours, fireworks and a military-themed parade on Saturday.

