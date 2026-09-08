New Hampshire primary overview

AHMAD: It’s primary day in New Hampshire. North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley is with us to outline some of the key races.



So, New Hampshire is often known for it’s first in the nation primary earlier in the year. Why is there a primary today?



BRADLEY: Yes, it does have that moniker but that’s for federal offices. New Hampshire’s state and local primaries are today. But because it’s so late in the year, they have passed a law that will move it. So, in 2028 the state primary will be moving to June.



AHMAD: Is it an open or a closed primary?

BRADLEY: New Hampshire holds what is called a Semi-Closed primary. And what that means is those who are registered in a party can only vote in that party’s primary but undeclared voters can choose either party, but not both.

AHMAD: One of the state's two seats in the U.S. Senate is on the ballot today, as well as both Congressional seats and the state governorship. Senator Jeanne Shaheen is not seeking reelection, so who is running to replace her?

BRADLEY: There’s primaries on both the Democratic and Republican side. In the Democratic primary Congressman Chris Pappas, he’s in his 4th term in Congress. He’s been there since 2019 but he’s decided to run for Senate and he is considered the front-runner. He’s being challenged by four others. One is Karishma Manzur and is apparently closing the gap. There’s also David Jarvis, Maxwell Saal and John Vail in the Democratic primary for Senate.



In the Republican primary there are eight candidates. Former Senator John E. Sununu is leading the polls and he was Trump endorsed. He comes from a political family. He is the brother of former Gov. Chris Sununu and son of former Gov. John Sununu. He’s being challenged in the primary by former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown who has maintained a presence in New Hampshire politics for quite some time. Some of the other candidates that are running are Andy Martin, Mary Maxwell, Richard A McMenamon II, Sabrina Ann Smith, Tom Alciere, and Sky Danley. They are in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire.



AHMAD: And, moving to the governor's race, Republican incumbent Kelly Ayotte faces a challenge for her party's nomination. Who else is in that race and who is contending on the Democratic side?

BRADLEY: Kelly Ayotte is a Republican and she is running for a second term. She is leading in the polls. Her challengers in the Republican primary are Bob Wayne McClory and Shaun Fife.



On the Democratic side there is only one candidate. There’s no primary opponent to Cinde Warmington She ran a statewide campaign also in 2024.

AHMAD: And, finally, there are primaries in both of the state's Congressional districts. Can you walk us through those races?

BRADLEY: Sure. New Hampshire has 2 Congressional districts and there are primaries in both of them.

In the 1st Congressional District there’s no incumbent and it’s open because Congressman Chris Pappas is running for the U.S. Senate. New Hampshire Public Radio calls it the “most chaotic” due to the number of candidates. There are 9 Democrats in the primary. The frontrunner is Stefany Shaheen. She’s a businesswoman and public health advocate and she’s the daughter of outgoing U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Among the other Democrats: Maura C. Sullivan, who is the current New Hampshire Democratic Party vice chair. There’s also Carleigh Beriont, Sarah Chadzynski, Bill Conlin, Matthew Emerson and Sarah Bella Spinosa.

There are two other candidates that may be on the ballot but they have officially dropped out. That’s Heath Howard and Christian Urrutia.

In the Republican 1st Congressional district primary we have Melissa Bailey, Brian Cole, Anthony DiLorenzo, who has been endorsed by Trump and is leading polls. The other person who is making strides in that primary is Hollie Noveletsky. She was the runner up in 2024 GOP primary. And then the other candidate in the 1st district is Lindsey Anderson.



The 2nd Congressional District which is the western and northern parts of New Hampshire, and the Democrats that are running are incumbent Maggie Goodlander. She apparently holds a is seeking re-election and holds a strong lead over her primary challenger Paige Beauchemin who is a current state representative.



In the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District we have Lily Tang Williams, who ran in 2024, Victor Orlando, Michael Anthony Callis and Dan Nicholson



The 2nd Congressional District could see a rematch in the general election from 2024 if Goodlander and Williams win their primaries





AHMAD: How long are polls open in New Hampshire today?

BRADLEY: They close no earlier than 7 pm.











