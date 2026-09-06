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Police investigating Vermont house explosion

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published September 6, 2026 at 10:51 AM EDT
Photo of Vermont State Police logo on a signboard
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Photo of Vermont State Police logo on a signboard

Vermont State Police are investigating after two people were killed and three were injured in a house explosion in the Town of Granville.

Police say the house exploded Saturday evening. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman died after being taken to Gifford Medical Center in Randolph.

One of the other victims suffered "critical injuries," and the other two had minor injuries.

Investigators do not believe the explosion was suspicious.

The names of the deceased and injured are being withheld as the investigation continues.
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