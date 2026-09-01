Minogue captures Mass. Republican gubernatorial primary

Months after earning 70 percent of his party's convention vote, former biotech CEO and GOP donor Michael Minogue earned a majority of Tuesday's primary votes, besting Brian Shortsleeve

Shortsleeve, an alumnus of former Governor Charlie Baker's administration, had mounted a longshot bid against Minogue, after earning just enough of the convention vote to appear on the ballot.

Speaking with WAMC a week ahead of Tuesday's results, Minogue emphasized he had been sharpening his focus on the November contest.

He's also been open about the path he needs to tread for the general election.

"I have an established record of success in the military, in combat, in business and in healthcare, and also in the nonprofit space, helping veterans, helping the homeless and helping with education," he said during an Aug. 26 campaign stop in Agawam. "I feel great about it. There's tons of momentum, but most important, people are coming out that are Republicans, that are conservatives, that are independents, and even fiscally responsible Democrats that voted for the audit, and that's why we have very large turnouts... thousands of people now at our events."

An Army veteran and former head of Abiomed in Danvers, Mass., Minogue has repeatedly criticized Healey over affordability concerns, while pitching lower utility bills and cutting the state's MBTA Communities Act and Net Zero Mandate as part of his platform.

"We have some of the highest expenses, and it's just hard to save money, even pay your rent, pay your energy bills. And ... if you're young people, they're worried that they can't afford to stay here and never buy a home. If they're seniors, they don't think they can retire here. So we have a mass exodus - 60%of the people that are leaving are between the ages of 25-44, and that's our future."

Healey has also made affordability a point of emphasis, including implementing utility bill cuts earlier this year and overseeing the addition of Canadian hydropower to the Commonwealth's grid.

Thanking supporters in a statement Tuesday night, Shortsleeve was quick to call for unity.

"Now is the time to come together. We need to unite Republicans, independents, and earn the support of Democrats who know Massachusetts needs a change," the candidate said. "Let’s unite behind Mike Minogue, grow this movement, and defeat Maura Healey in November."

Also in a statement, Minogue called his victory "bigger than one night, one campaign, or one election."

"This is about the people of Massachusetts, who can hold on to hope. Change is coming November 3rd. It's time for a new kind of governor," the Republican said.

This year's general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.