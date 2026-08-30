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Albany CPRB appoints ninth member

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published August 30, 2026 at 10:37 AM EDT
The Albany Community Police Review Board in session, April 2024.
The Albany Community Police Review Board
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The Albany Community Police Review Board in session, April 2024.

All seats on the Albany Community Police Review Board are now full after the Albany Common Council appointed John-Raphael Pichardo to the board's ninth seat.

Pichardo previously served as the Counsel of the Albany Common Council, where he offered legal advice to the council's 15 members and drafted local laws.

Albany's CPRB had operated with seven members for much of the summer.

Its eighth seat was filled earlier this month after Tamel Anderson was appointed to the post.
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News Albany Community Police Review BoardAlbany Common Council
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