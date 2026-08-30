Albany CPRB appoints ninth member

All seats on the Albany Community Police Review Board are now full after the Albany Common Council appointed John-Raphael Pichardo to the board's ninth seat.

Pichardo previously served as the Counsel of the Albany Common Council, where he offered legal advice to the council's 15 members and drafted local laws.

Albany's CPRB had operated with seven members for much of the summer.

Its eighth seat was filled earlier this month after Tamel Anderson was appointed to the post.