Man who led police on manhunt pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in Cohoes

A man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend and led police on manhunt last year has pleaded guilty to murder in the second-degree.

The Albany County district attorney’s office says Anthony Bechand pleaded guilty on Thursday in county court.

Bechand will be sentenced in October to 20 years to life in prison.

He pleaded guilty to killing Amanda Rodriguez in her Cohoes home on Sept. 14, 2025.

Bechand fled the scene of the crime in a pickup truck and was found in the Franklin County town of Brighton on Sept. 26, 2025.