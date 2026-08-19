Vermont Governor cautiously optimistic over delay in Canadian tariffs

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump delayed implementation of 50 percent tariffs on Canadian goods just hours before they were to be imposed. Vermont Governor Phil Scott calls it a hopeful sign.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a statement late Tuesday noting that intensive discussions have been occurring over the past few weeks to address trade issues with the United States and while “Substantial progress has been made....there is important work still to be done. As this work is ongoing, the United States has agreed to postpone the implementation of its 50% tariff ...until end of day, August 21.”

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott on Wednesday called the three-day delay a hopeful sign.

“We had the eastern premiers and New England governors last week and they were again hoping that there would be some resolution in this. And again this is short term, so we’ll see what happens in the long term. We have a long ways to go to rebuild this relationship with our friends in the north.”

The U.S. Tariff Act of 1930 allows the president to impose tariffs on countries that discriminate against U.S. commerce.

